The consensus among analysts is that Facebook, Inc. (FB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 48 have rated it as a Hold, with 39 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $3.18.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $326.74, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $270 while the price target rests at a high of $397. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +38.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -6% from current levels.

Facebook, Inc. (FB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Facebook, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +24.5% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 47.28%, compared to 19.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 24.2% and 20.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +18.7%.

38 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $26.28 Billion for the current quarter. 26 have an estimated revenue figure of $22.1 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $21.08 Billion and $17.74 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 24.7% for the current quarter and 24.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +42.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -15.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.6%.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.91% with a share float percentage of 80.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Facebook, Inc. having a total of 3743 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 185.31 Million shares worth more than $48.53 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 158.35 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41.47 Billion and represent 6.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 68528711 shares of worth $15.56 Billion while later fund manager owns 49.32 Million shares of worth $12.92 Billion as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.05% of company’s outstanding stock.

