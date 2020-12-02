CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,231,387 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.29 Billion, closed the last trade at $97.13 per share which meant it lost -$8.04 on the day or -7.64% during that session. The CVAC stock price is -9.65% off its 52-week high price of $106.5 and 62.78% above the 52-week low of $36.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 706.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 589.59 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CureVac N.V. (CVAC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.42.

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -40.2%.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 58.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.09% with a share float percentage of 50.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CureVac N.V. having a total of 58 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 3.9 Million shares worth more than $181.38 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Baillie Gifford and Company held 2.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 1.2 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $55.97 Million and represent 0.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.35% shares in the company for having 610792 shares of worth $28.43 Million while later fund manager owns 228.96 Thousand shares of worth $12.61 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.

