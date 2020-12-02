Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,630,533 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $307.98 Million, closed the last trade at $16.41 per share which meant it gained $3.4 on the day or 26.13% during that session. The CDAK stock price is -13.77% off its 52-week high price of $18.67 and 51.86% above the 52-week low of $7.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 400.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 290.91 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (CDAK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.54.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19 while the price target rests at a high of $29. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +76.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.78% from current levels.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (CDAK) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -75%.

