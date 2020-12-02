Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has a beta value of 1.99 and has seen 1,252,785 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.96 Billion, closed the recent trade at $23.55 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 1.77% during that session. The CNQ stock price is -39.24% off its 52-week high price of $32.79 and 71.51% above the 52-week low of $6.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.44 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 19 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.49.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) trade information

Sporting 1.77% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 27 when the CNQ stock price touched $24.30- or saw a rise of 3.99%. Year-to-date, Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares have moved -27.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) have changed 44.1%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.35 while the price target rests at a high of $34.08. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +44.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -34.82% from current levels.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +14.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -119.58%, compared to -23.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 145% and 108.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +21.5%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.97 Billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.92 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $2.87 Billion and $2.92 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 38.4% for the current quarter and 34.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +4.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +114.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.9%.

CNQ Dividends

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.29 at a share yield of 5.67%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.6%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.54% with a share float percentage of 74.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canadian Natural Resources Limited having a total of 573 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 141.71 Million shares worth more than $2.27 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Capital Research Global Investors held 12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the holding of over 65.11 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.04 Billion and represent 5.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.86% shares in the company for having 57342499 shares of worth $918.05 Million while later fund manager owns 19.56 Million shares of worth $345.38 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.66% of company’s outstanding stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored