BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,889,846 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.14 Billion, closed the last trade at $75.82 per share which meant it lost -$4.84 on the day or -6% during that session. The BIGC stock price is -114.32% off its 52-week high price of $162.5 and 15.89% above the 52-week low of $63.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.18 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $87.09, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $55 while the price target rests at a high of $132. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +74.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -27.46% from current levels.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -14.5%.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.24% with a share float percentage of 66.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. having a total of 161 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 2.33 Million shares worth more than $194.39 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. held 3.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Matrix Capital Management, with the holding of over 2.3 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $191.9 Million and represent 3.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.37% shares in the company for having 860000 shares of worth $71.64 Million while later fund manager owns 216.55 Thousand shares of worth $18.04 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.35% of company’s outstanding stock.

