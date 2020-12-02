Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) has a beta value of 3.08 and has seen 1,070,936 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $499.61 Million, closed the last trade at $4.8 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -1.23% during that session. The AWH stock price is -20.42% off its 52-week high price of $5.78 and 88.96% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 488.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 701.62 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) trade information

Despite being -1.23% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 01 when the AWH stock price touched $5.00-4 or saw a rise of 4%. Year-to-date, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. shares have moved 492.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) have changed 27.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +66.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 66.67% from current levels.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +19.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -8.5%.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 50.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.68% with a share float percentage of 58.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aspira Women’s Health Inc. having a total of 76 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oracle Investment Management Inc with over 8.65 Million shares worth more than $26.68 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Oracle Investment Management Inc held 8.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.98 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.27 Million and represent 3.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.51% shares in the company for having 1574366 shares of worth $4.86 Million while later fund manager owns 1.38 Million shares of worth $5.3 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.33% of company’s outstanding stock.

