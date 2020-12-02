Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 2,064,489 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $624.49 Million, closed the last trade at $7.02 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 5.25% during that session. The APTO stock price is -31.77% off its 52-week high price of $9.25 and 64.67% above the 52-week low of $2.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 993.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 998.17 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) trade information

Sporting 5.25% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 01 when the APTO stock price touched $7.27-3 or saw a rise of 3.44%. Year-to-date, Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares have moved 23.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) have changed 56.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +85.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 28.21% from current levels.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +4.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +39.4%.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.62% with a share float percentage of 55.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aptose Biosciences Inc. having a total of 78 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Consonance Capital Management LP with over 7.99 Million shares worth more than $47.97 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Consonance Capital Management LP held 9% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 6.89 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41.33 Million and represent 7.75% of shares outstanding.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored