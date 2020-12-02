Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 3,592,171 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $443.98 Billion, closed the recent trade at $100.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.54 on the day or -0.54% during that session. The TSM stock price is -3.97% off its 52-week high price of $104.3 and 57.44% above the 52-week low of $42.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.77 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 5 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 32 have rated it as a Hold, with 24 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.93.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) trade information

Despite being -0.54% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 01 when the TSM stock price touched $104.3 or saw a rise of 3.67%. Year-to-date, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares have moved 72.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) have changed 17.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.81 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $85.78, which means that the shares’ value could jump -14.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $73 while the price target rests at a high of $96. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -4.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -27.23% from current levels.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +90.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 61.86%, compared to 61.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 27.4% and 4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +34.4%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.33 Billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.42 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $10.39 Billion and $10.31 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.6% for the current quarter and 10.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -1.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.7%.

TSM Dividends

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.72 at a share yield of 1.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.97% with a share float percentage of 18.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited having a total of 1521 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 63.53 Million shares worth more than $5.15 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 1.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sanders Capital, Llc, with the holding of over 41.4 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.36 Billion and represent 0.8% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Balanced Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.63% shares in the company for having 32760100 shares of worth $2.66 Billion while later fund manager owns 21.81 Million shares of worth $1.72 Billion as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.42% of company’s outstanding stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored