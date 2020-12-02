ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) has a beta value of 3.44 and has seen 6,869,835 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.66 Million, closed the last trade at $1.39 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 4.51% during that session. The RWLK stock price is -115.83% off its 52-week high price of $3 and 70.5% above the 52-week low of $0.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 438.14 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 868.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) trade information

Sporting 4.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 01 when the RWLK stock price touched $1.76 or saw a rise of 21.02%. Year-to-date, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares have moved -35.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) have changed 27.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +79.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 79.86% from current levels.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -69.26%, compared to 14.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 71.4% and 67.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.5 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.5 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.18 Million and $760Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 27% for the current quarter and 228.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +44.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +81.7%.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.5% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.51% with a share float percentage of 14.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ReWalk Robotics Ltd. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Advisor Group, Inc. with over 324.06 Thousand shares worth more than $349.98 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Advisor Group, Inc. held 1.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 71.3 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $125.48 Thousand and represent 0.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.14% shares in the company for having 27064 shares of worth $29.23 Thousand while later fund manager owns 11.37 Thousand shares of worth $12.51 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.

