Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 2,425,530 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.03 Million, closed the last trade at $0.74 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 4.94% during that session. The POAI stock price is -616.22% off its 52-week high price of $5.3 and 14.86% above the 52-week low of $0.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 409.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.03 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) trade information

Sporting 4.94% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 01 when the POAI stock price touched $0.84 or saw a rise of 12.27%. Year-to-date, Predictive Oncology Inc. shares have moved -71.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) have changed 7.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 343.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 333.17.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +58.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +12.9%.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.21% with a share float percentage of 2.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Predictive Oncology Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 278.57 Thousand shares worth more than $226.78 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 31.39 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.55 Thousand and represent 0.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.19% shares in the company for having 34404 shares of worth $28.01 Thousand while later fund manager owns 2.72 Thousand shares of worth $2.94 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored