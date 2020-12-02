Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has a beta value of 1.63 and has seen 1,830,800 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.1 Billion, closed the recent trade at $7.77 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 0.91% during that session. The BCS stock price is -31.53% off its 52-week high price of $10.22 and 56.11% above the 52-week low of $3.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.14 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.53 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Barclays PLC (BCS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) trade information

Sporting 0.91% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 02 when the BCS stock price touched $7.76-0 or saw a rise of 0.08%. Year-to-date, Barclays PLC shares have moved -18.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have changed 40.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.88 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.73 while the price target rests at a high of $12.12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +55.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -26.25% from current levels.

Barclays PLC (BCS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +47.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +53.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.6%.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.88% with a share float percentage of 1.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Barclays PLC having a total of 239 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 16.59 Million shares worth more than $83.12 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 0.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Parametric Portfolio Associates, with the holding of over 6.98 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.98 Million and represent 0.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA International Value Series and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.16% shares in the company for having 7035082 shares of worth $36.86 Million while later fund manager owns 3.8 Million shares of worth $19.93 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored