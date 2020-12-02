AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,244,425 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.18 Billion, closed the last trade at $35.47 per share which meant it gained $5.61 on the day or 18.79% during that session. The AHCO stock price is -1.58% off its 52-week high price of $36.03 and 73.78% above the 52-week low of $9.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 473.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 439.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.17.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) trade information

Sporting 18.79% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 01 when the AHCO stock price touched $36.03- or saw a rise of 1.55%. Year-to-date, AdaptHealth Corp. shares have moved 223.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) have changed 29.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump -2.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $32.5 while the price target rests at a high of $36. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -8.37% from current levels.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) estimates and forecasts

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $318.22 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $325.26 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $149.54 Million and $191.44 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 112.8% for the current quarter and 69.9% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +130.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 26.29%.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.45% with a share float percentage of 76.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AdaptHealth Corp. having a total of 109 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Assured Investment Management, LLC with over 3.65 Million shares worth more than $79.55 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Assured Investment Management, LLC held 5.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, with the holding of over 1.89 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41.33 Million and represent 2.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.18% shares in the company for having 754785 shares of worth $14.7 Million while later fund manager owns 575.35 Thousand shares of worth $12.21 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.9% of company’s outstanding stock.

