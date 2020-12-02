SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,142,248 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.33 Billion, closed the last trade at $20.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.98 on the day or -4.57% during that session. The SLQT stock price is -41.67% off its 52-week high price of $29 and 23.01% above the 52-week low of $15.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.39 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.21 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.43.

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) trade information

Despite being -4.57% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 30 when the SLQT stock price touched $22.01- or saw a rise of 7.02%. Year-to-date, SelectQuote, Inc. shares have moved -24.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) have changed 18.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.55 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22 while the price target rests at a high of $33. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +61.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.47% from current levels.

SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -126.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 28.78%.

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.2% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.98% with a share float percentage of 69.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SelectQuote, Inc. having a total of 157 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 7.3 Million shares worth more than $147.8 Million. As of September 29, 2020, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 4.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 6.14 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $124.32 Million and represent 3.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Century Heritage Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.21% shares in the company for having 1961668 shares of worth $35.09 Million while later fund manager owns 1.83 Million shares of worth $36.97 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.12% of company’s outstanding stock.

