Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,157,090 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.71 Billion, closed the last trade at $37.42 per share which meant it lost -$1.03 on the day or -2.68% during that session. The API stock price is -82.92% off its 52-week high price of $68.45 and 10.21% above the 52-week low of $33.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.11 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 836.55 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Agora, Inc. (API) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $56.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $42 while the price target rests at a high of $90.2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +141.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.24% from current levels.

Agora, Inc. (API) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -56.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 26.7%.

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.75% with a share float percentage of 18.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Agora, Inc. having a total of 96 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC with over 2Million shares worth more than $85.86 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC held 11.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.54 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $66.15 Million and represent 8.8% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Blackrock Funds-Technology Oppportunities Port. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.46% shares in the company for having 1480000 shares of worth $63.61 Million while later fund manager owns 530.91 Thousand shares of worth $22.82 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.03% of company’s outstanding stock.

