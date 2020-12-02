Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 10,278,368 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $77.04 Billion, closed the recent trade at $68.85 per share which meant it gained $1.77 on the day or 2.64% during that session. The MU stock price is -0.29% off its 52-week high price of $69.05 and 54.79% above the 52-week low of $31.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.96 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.29 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 35 have rated it as a Hold, with 27 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.56.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

Sporting 2.64% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 02 when the MU stock price touched $68.80- or saw a rise of 0.01%. Year-to-date, Micron Technology, Inc. shares have moved 27.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have changed 38.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.14 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $74.23, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.81% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35 while the price target rests at a high of $117. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +69.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -49.16% from current levels.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Micron Technology, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +37.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -5.3%, compared to -8.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.7% and 13.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +10%.

29 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.4 Billion for the current quarter. 29 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.3 Billion for the next quarter concluding in February 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $5.14 Billion and $4.8 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5% for the current quarter and 10.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -56.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.09%.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.2% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.4% with a share float percentage of 84.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Micron Technology, Inc. having a total of 1466 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 88.75 Million shares worth more than $4.17 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 81.54 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.83 Billion and represent 7.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.8% shares in the company for having 31155338 shares of worth $1.46 Billion while later fund manager owns 29.37 Million shares of worth $1.38 Billion as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.64% of company’s outstanding stock.

