2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 1,117,905 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.38 Billion, closed the last trade at $33.04 per share which meant it gained $0.73 on the day or 2.26% during that session. The TWOU stock price is -49.7% off its 52-week high price of $49.46 and 65.16% above the 52-week low of $11.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.31 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 2U, Inc. (TWOU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) trade information

Sporting 2.26% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 24 when the TWOU stock price touched $34.31- or saw a rise of 3.69%. Year-to-date, 2U, Inc. shares have moved 37.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.7%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) have changed -10.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.81 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $48.15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $34 while the price target rests at a high of $65. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +96.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.91% from current levels.

2U, Inc. (TWOU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 2U, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -12.82%, compared to 7.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50% and 24.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +33.6%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $208.23 Million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $211.99 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $163.18 Million and $173.75 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 27.6% for the current quarter and 22% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -458.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 107.73% with a share float percentage of 110.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 2U, Inc. having a total of 335 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 13.24 Million shares worth more than $448.27 Million. As of September 29, 2020, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 18.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.07 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $205.62 Million and represent 8.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index (SM) Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.51% shares in the company for having 6130964 shares of worth $288.74 Million while later fund manager owns 2.21 Million shares of worth $74.88 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.07% of company’s outstanding stock.

