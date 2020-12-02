Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 1,264,107 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $127.23 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.68 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 15.52% during that session. The SIOX stock price is -36.19% off its 52-week high price of $3.65 and 29.1% above the 52-week low of $1.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 604.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 609.05 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (SIOX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) trade information

Sporting 15.52% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 02 when the SIOX stock price touched $2.84-1 or saw a rise of 1.94%. Year-to-date, Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. shares have moved -45.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) have changed 45.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 183.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +198.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 161.19% from current levels.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (SIOX) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +63.5%.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.87% with a share float percentage of 40.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. having a total of 57 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Consonance Capital Management LP with over 3.24 Million shares worth more than $14.95 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Consonance Capital Management LP held 6.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Opaleye Management Inc., with the holding of over 2.04 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.42 Million and represent 4.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 64171 shares of worth $296.47 Thousand while later fund manager owns 42.78 Thousand shares of worth $127.05 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.

