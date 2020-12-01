ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) has a beta value of 1.83 and has seen 1,458,490 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.09 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.63 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 7.62% during that session. The CNET stock price is -29.45% off its 52-week high price of $2.11 and 66.87% above the 52-week low of $0.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 435.66 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 505.46 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) trade information

Sporting 7.62% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 01 when the CNET stock price touched $1.7 or saw a rise of 0.59%. Year-to-date, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. shares have moved 45.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) have changed 23.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 118.18 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 283.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.25 while the price target rests at a high of $6.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +283.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 283.44% from current levels.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +44.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +91.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.55% with a share float percentage of 0.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LLC with over 42.68 Thousand shares worth more than $86.21 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, HRT Financial LLC held 0.2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 30.22 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.22 Thousand and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.

