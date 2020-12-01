Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 6,464,443 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.21 Billion, closed the last trade at $15.41 per share which meant it gained $4.6 on the day or 42.55% during that session. The YALA stock price is -1.56% off its 52-week high price of $15.65 and 59.38% above the 52-week low of $6.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.41 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.5 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Yalla Group Limited (YALA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11, which means that the shares’ value could jump -28.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -9.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -48.09% from current levels.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +397.1%.

