Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 5,165,305 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.06 Billion, closed the last trade at $24.6 per share which meant it lost -$1.9 on the day or -7.17% during that session. The RIDE stock price is -29.27% off its 52-week high price of $31.8 and 61.38% above the 52-week low of $9.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.79 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.98 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) trade information

Despite being -7.17% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 24 when the RIDE stock price touched $30.75- or saw a rise of 20%. Year-to-date, Lordstown Motors Corp. shares have moved 147.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) have changed 88.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 103.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $50 while the price target rests at a high of $50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +103.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 103.25% from current levels.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored