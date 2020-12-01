LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) has a beta value of 1.63 and has seen 1,266,014 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.86 Million, closed the last trade at $0.7 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.67% during that session. The LMFA stock price is -598.57% off its 52-week high price of $4.89 and 57.14% above the 52-week low of $0.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.11 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.62 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) trade information

Despite being -1.67% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 27 when the LMFA stock price touched $0.735 or saw a rise of 4.08%. Year-to-date, LM Funding America, Inc. shares have moved -9.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) have changed 24.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 39.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.97.

LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -102.4%.

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.57% with a share float percentage of 27.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LM Funding America, Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 267.08 Thousand shares worth more than $175.47 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Citadel Advisors LLC held 1.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 147.3 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $96.78 Thousand and represent 0.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.2% shares in the company for having 30394 shares of worth $19.88 Thousand while later fund manager owns 19.34 Thousand shares of worth $26.49 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.

