LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 1,414,296 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $624.3 Million, closed the last trade at $7.98 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.13% during that session. The LC stock price is -75.69% off its 52-week high price of $14.02 and 45.86% above the 52-week low of $4.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.76 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.27 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that LendingClub Corporation (LC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) trade information

Sporting 0.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 30 when the LC stock price touched $8.33-4 or saw a rise of 4.2%. Year-to-date, LendingClub Corporation shares have moved -36.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) have changed 70.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.52 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump -13.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.5 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +37.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -31.08% from current levels.

LendingClub Corporation (LC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LendingClub Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +41.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -7500%, compared to 8.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -387.5% and 59.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -57.6%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $77.77 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $86.71 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $188.49 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -58.7% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +76.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -8.6%.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.68% with a share float percentage of 82.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LendingClub Corporation having a total of 179 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 7.49 Million shares worth more than $35.27 Million. As of September 29, 2020, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 9.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.03 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.39 Million and represent 7.7% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.08% shares in the company for having 3195063 shares of worth $16.68 Million while later fund manager owns 1.96 Million shares of worth $8.93 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.51% of company’s outstanding stock.

