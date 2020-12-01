G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) has a beta value of 2.06 and has seen 2,258,048 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $683.88 Million, closed the recent trade at $17.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.54 on the day or -2.96% during that session. The GTHX stock price is -77.09% off its 52-week high price of $31.38 and 50.34% above the 52-week low of $8.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.21 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 989.79 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.88.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) trade information

Despite being -2.96% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 01 when the GTHX stock price touched $20.26- or saw a rise of 12.8%. Year-to-date, G1 Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved -33.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 40.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) have changed 60.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 182.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21 while the price target rests at a high of $82. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +362.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.51% from current levels.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -65.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -27.6%.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.96% with a share float percentage of 101.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with G1 Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 196 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 4.29 Million shares worth more than $49.55 Million. As of September 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 11.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the holding of over 2.99 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.5 Million and represent 7.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.62% shares in the company for having 1756205 shares of worth $19.3 Million while later fund manager owns 1.02 Million shares of worth $11.73 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.67% of company’s outstanding stock.

