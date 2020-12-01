BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has a beta value of 2.85 and has seen 1,370,699 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $873.12 Million, closed the recent trade at $4.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -3.62% during that session. The BCRX stock price is -27.59% off its 52-week high price of $6.29 and 67.95% above the 52-week low of $1.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.92 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) trade information

Despite being -3.62% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 30 when the BCRX stock price touched $5.29-5 or saw a rise of 5.55%. Year-to-date, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 44.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have changed 30.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 38.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.61, which means that the shares’ value could jump 74.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +163.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -8.72% from current levels.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +8.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.19%, compared to 15.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -1000% and -20.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -32.2%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20.7 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.93 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $39.73 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -47.9% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.9%.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73% with a share float percentage of 73.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 210 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 16.18 Million shares worth more than $55.59 Million. As of September 29, 2020, State Street Corporation held 9.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 15.94 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54.77 Million and represent 9.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.63% shares in the company for having 13477425 shares of worth $51.48 Million while later fund manager owns 5Million shares of worth $23.81 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.83% of company’s outstanding stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored