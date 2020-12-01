Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,249,571 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $427.02 Million, closed the last trade at $3.69 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -5.38% during that session. The JG stock price is -47.15% off its 52-week high price of $5.43 and 62.06% above the 52-week low of $1.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 349.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) trade information

Despite being -5.38% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 24 when the JG stock price touched $5.43-3 or saw a rise of 32.04%. Year-to-date, Aurora Mobile Limited shares have moved 25.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 46.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) have changed 115.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.72 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -21.4%.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.58% with a share float percentage of 21.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aurora Mobile Limited having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP with over 10.98 Million shares worth more than $16.91 Million. As of September 29, 2020, IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP held 41.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FIL LTD, with the holding of over 8Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.32 Million and represent 30.29% of shares outstanding.

