Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 2,643,276 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.6 Billion, closed the recent trade at $47.74 per share which meant it gained $2.86 on the day or 6.36% during that session. The WDC stock price is -50.82% off its 52-week high price of $72 and 42.61% above the 52-week low of $27.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.74 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 32 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.52.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) trade information

Sporting 6.36% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 01 when the WDC stock price touched $47.84- or saw a rise of 0.24%. Year-to-date, Western Digital Corporation shares have moved -24.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) have changed 26.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $51.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30 while the price target rests at a high of $85. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +78.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -37.16% from current levels.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Western Digital Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +2% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -17.76%, compared to -9.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -16.1% and -22.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.6%.

26 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.87 Billion for the current quarter. 25 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.86 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $4.23 Billion and $4.17 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -8.7% for the current quarter and -7.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +61.4%.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.38% with a share float percentage of 79.8%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Western Digital Corporation having a total of 853 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 32.49 Million shares worth more than $1.19 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 21.9 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $800.58 Million and represent 7.2% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.67% shares in the company for having 8132070 shares of worth $359.03 Million while later fund manager owns 7.07 Million shares of worth $311.98 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.32% of company’s outstanding stock.

