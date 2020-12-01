Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 169,000,000 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.96 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.6 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 72.68% during that session. The JAGX stock price is -80% off its 52-week high price of $1.08 and 69.17% above the 52-week low of $0.185. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 35.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.54 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Sporting 72.68% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 01 when the JAGX stock price touched $0.729 or saw a rise of 14.29%. Year-to-date, Jaguar Health, Inc. shares have moved -22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 195%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) have changed 214.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 429.35 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 50.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 733.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +733.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 733.33% from current levels.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.6 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.29 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.51 Million and $869Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 470.7% for the current quarter and 508.7% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +94.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40%.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.51% with a share float percentage of 9.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jaguar Health, Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 382.46 Thousand shares worth more than $110.72 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wedbush Securities Inc, with the holding of over 115Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33.29 Thousand and represent 0.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 30283 shares of worth $8.77 Thousand while later fund manager owns 6.15 Thousand shares of worth $1.78 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored