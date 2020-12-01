Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) has a beta value of 3.4 and has seen 21,138,706 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $239.26 Million, closed the last trade at $2 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -6.32% during that session. The GEVO stock price is -45.5% off its 52-week high price of $2.91 and 77% above the 52-week low of $0.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 60.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 22.19 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

Despite being -6.32% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 24 when the GEVO stock price touched $2.87-3 or saw a rise of 30.31%. Year-to-date, Gevo, Inc. shares have moved -13.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 48.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) have changed 108.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 8Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 76.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.05 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +150% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.5% from current levels.

Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +59% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.33% with a share float percentage of 19.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gevo, Inc. having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.2 Million shares worth more than $8.2 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 627.6 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $627.35 Thousand and represent 0.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.16% shares in the company for having 192158 shares of worth $152.3 Thousand while later fund manager owns 107.88 Thousand shares of worth $85.5 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.

