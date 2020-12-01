eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) has a beta value of 3.31 and has seen 1,052,415 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.73 Billion, closed the last trade at $53.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.82 on the day or -1.51% during that session. The EXPI stock price is -17.19% off its 52-week high price of $62.5 and 87.79% above the 52-week low of $6.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 946.26 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) trade information

Despite being -1.51% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 30 when the EXPI stock price touched $55.53- or saw a rise of 3.96%. Year-to-date, eXp World Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 370.7%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) have changed 25.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.71 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $51.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -3.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $50 while the price target rests at a high of $53. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -0.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -6.24% from current levels.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $522.25 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $447.57 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $274.02 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 90.6% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +60.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 56.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.52% with a share float percentage of 44.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with eXp World Holdings, Inc. having a total of 188 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.14 Million shares worth more than $126.53 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.73 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69.92 Million and represent 2.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.9% shares in the company for having 1157418 shares of worth $23Million while later fund manager owns 764.67 Thousand shares of worth $13.04 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.25% of company’s outstanding stock.

