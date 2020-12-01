Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 13,925,399 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.83 Million, closed the last trade at $0.17 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 9.09% during that session. The CTRM stock price is -1429.41% off its 52-week high price of $2.6 and 34.12% above the 52-week low of $0.112. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 22.39 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.32 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

Sporting 9.09% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 30 when the CTRM stock price touched $0.1749 or saw a rise of 0.51%. Year-to-date, Castor Maritime Inc. shares have moved -90.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) have changed 44.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.55 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.9% with a share float percentage of 14.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Castor Maritime Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.67 Million shares worth more than $257.46 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 265.41 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.9 Thousand and represent 0.2% of shares outstanding.

