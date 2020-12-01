Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,068,005 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $638.27 Million, closed the last trade at $3.49 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 9.06% during that session. The DNK stock price is -298.28% off its 52-week high price of $13.9 and 63.61% above the 52-week low of $1.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.65 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (DNK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK) trade information

Sporting 9.06% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 23 when the DNK stock price touched $3.99-1 or saw a rise of 12.53%. Year-to-date, Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited shares have moved -74.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK) have changed 86.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 41.69 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.97.

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (DNK) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -156.2%.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored