New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 1,078,083 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.61 Billion, closed the recent trade at $10.03 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 3.51% during that session. The NYCB stock price is -20.64% off its 52-week high price of $12.1 and 23.03% above the 52-week low of $7.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.59 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.36 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.26.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) trade information

Sporting 3.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 30 when the NYCB stock price touched $10.05- or saw a rise of 0.05%. Year-to-date, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. shares have moved -16.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) have changed 20.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.67 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.05, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.5 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +39.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -15.25% from current levels.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.58%, compared to -16.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 30% and 25% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +14%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $298.69 Million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $302.53 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $242.47 Million and $244.47 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 23.2% for the current quarter and 23.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -2.7%.

NYCB Dividends

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 27 and February 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.68 at a share yield of 7.02%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 5.89%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.62% with a share float percentage of 62.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New York Community Bancorp, Inc. having a total of 486 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 47.1 Million shares worth more than $389.5 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 10.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 40.05 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $331.21 Million and represent 8.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.7% shares in the company for having 12532275 shares of worth $127.83 Million while later fund manager owns 12.21 Million shares of worth $100.95 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.63% of company’s outstanding stock.

