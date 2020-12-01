Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has a beta value of 3.95 and has seen 10,735,994 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $713.6 Million, closed the last trade at $1.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -8.33% during that session. The KOS stock price is -285.8% off its 52-week high price of $6.79 and 71.59% above the 52-week low of $0.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.99 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.58 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) trade information

Despite being -8.33% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 24 when the KOS stock price touched $2.26 or saw a rise of 22.12%. Year-to-date, Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares have moved -69.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) have changed 77.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.63 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.5 while the price target rests at a high of $3.15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +78.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -14.77% from current levels.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1240%, compared to 16.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -66.7% and 18.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -47.3%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $258.26 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $247.48 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $460.21 Million and $177.78 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -43.9% for the current quarter and 39.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +40.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.8%.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.18 at a share yield of 16.14%.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.56% with a share float percentage of 91.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kosmos Energy Ltd. having a total of 210 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 60.81 Million shares worth more than $59.33 Million. As of September 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 51.95 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50.68 Million and represent 12.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.98% shares in the company for having 12093252 shares of worth $11.8 Million while later fund manager owns 11.56 Million shares of worth $11.5 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.85% of company’s outstanding stock.

