Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) has a beta value of 2.26 and has seen 3,823,943 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $47.15 Million, closed the last trade at $1.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -3.48% during that session. The INPX stock price is -2535.14% off its 52-week high price of $29.25 and 17.03% above the 52-week low of $0.921. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.51 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Inpixon (INPX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) trade information

Despite being -3.48% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 24 when the INPX stock price touched $1.35 or saw a rise of 17.78%. Year-to-date, Inpixon shares have moved -77.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) have changed 9.9%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.51 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12000, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1080981% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12000 while the price target rests at a high of $12000. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1080981% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1080981% from current levels.

Inpixon (INPX) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.92 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.63 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2017. Year-ago sales stood $11.24 Million and $15Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.1% for the current quarter and -69.1% for the next.

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.86% with a share float percentage of 1.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inpixon having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 148.21 Thousand shares worth more than $163.03 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 106.23 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $116.86 Thousand and represent 0.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 19419 shares of worth $23.3 Thousand while later fund manager owns 6.65 Thousand shares of worth $7.32 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.

