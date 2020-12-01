Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 1,025,795 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $128.66 Million, closed the last trade at $5.2 per share which meant it gained $0.85 on the day or 19.54% during that session. The INOD stock price is -2.69% off its 52-week high price of $5.34 and 85.58% above the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 361.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 180Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Innodata Inc. (INOD) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) trade information

Sporting 19.54% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 30 when the INOD stock price touched $5.34-2 or saw a rise of 2.62%. Year-to-date, Innodata Inc. shares have moved 356.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 38.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) have changed 100.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.51 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -3.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -3.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -3.85% from current levels.

Innodata Inc. (INOD) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -535.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.28% with a share float percentage of 24.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Innodata Inc. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.16 Million shares worth more than $3.59 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 4.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 880.07 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.72 Million and represent 3.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.62% shares in the company for having 649340 shares of worth $868.75 Thousand while later fund manager owns 215.51 Thousand shares of worth $288.33 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.87% of company’s outstanding stock.

