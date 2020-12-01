Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 9,743,824 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $816.47 Million, closed the recent trade at $4.78 per share which meant it gained $1.64 on the day or 52.07% during that session. The CAAP stock price is -35.98% off its 52-week high price of $6.5 and 66.32% above the 52-week low of $1.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 426.32 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 245.46 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.33.

Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) trade information

Sporting 52.07% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 01 when the CAAP stock price touched $5.59-1 or saw a rise of 11.99%. Year-to-date, Corporacion America Airports S.A. shares have moved -18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 62.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) have changed 186.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 188.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.4 while the price target rests at a high of $8.3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +73.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -49.79% from current levels.

Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Corporacion America Airports S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +6.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3366.67%, compared to -20.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -283.3% and -333.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -65.7%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $124.17 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $180.78 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $380.1 Million and $302.8 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -67.3% for the current quarter and -40.3% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +26.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 28.3%.

Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 82.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.51% with a share float percentage of 30.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Corporacion America Airports S.A. having a total of 55 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Newtyn Management, LLC with over 1.2 Million shares worth more than $2.68 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Newtyn Management, LLC held 0.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP, with the holding of over 1.05 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.34 Million and represent 0.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SEI Institutional Investment Tr-Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Aberdeen Global Infrastructure Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.17% shares in the company for having 266076 shares of worth $593.35 Thousand while later fund manager owns 162.4 Thousand shares of worth $444.98 Thousand as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.1% of company’s outstanding stock.

