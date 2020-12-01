Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,791,831 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $84.45 Million, closed the last trade at $4.29 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 10% during that session. The KERN stock price is -214.69% off its 52-week high price of $13.5 and 49.42% above the 52-week low of $2.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.49 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.32 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Akerna Corp. (KERN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) trade information

Sporting 10% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 30 when the KERN stock price touched $4.42-2 or saw a rise of 2.94%. Year-to-date, Akerna Corp. shares have moved -49.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 35.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) have changed 80.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 895.39 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 678.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +86.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 86.48% from current levels.

Akerna Corp. (KERN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Akerna Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -54.02% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 47.5% and 55.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +68.3%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.02 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.35 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.17 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 26.8% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +36.2%.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.42% with a share float percentage of 16.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Akerna Corp. having a total of 66 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 420.14 Thousand shares worth more than $1.53 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 2.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Creative Planning, with the holding of over 368.15 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.34 Million and represent 2.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.2% shares in the company for having 175878 shares of worth $640.2 Thousand while later fund manager owns 134.89 Thousand shares of worth $1.19 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.92% of company’s outstanding stock.

