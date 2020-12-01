Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) has a beta value of 0.7 and has seen 4,683,010 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $60.4 Million, closed the last trade at $9.5 per share which meant it gained $5.43 on the day or 133.42% during that session. The OBLG stock price is -28.95% off its 52-week high price of $12.25 and 90.84% above the 52-week low of $0.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 74.66 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 141.54 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oblong Inc. (OBLG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) trade information

Sporting 133.42% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 30 when the OBLG stock price touched $12.25- or saw a rise of 22.45%. Year-to-date, Oblong Inc. shares have moved 583.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 186.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) have changed 179.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 217.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 272.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35.4 while the price target rests at a high of $35.4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +272.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 272.63% from current levels.

Oblong Inc. (OBLG) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -1.8%.

Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.5% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.04% with a share float percentage of 5.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oblong Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 185.4 Thousand shares worth more than $426.42 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 34.07 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $78.37 Thousand and represent 0.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.5% shares in the company for having 31599 shares of worth $69.83 Thousand while later fund manager owns 8.92 Thousand shares of worth $13.29 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.14% of company’s outstanding stock.

