Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) has a beta value of 0.13 and has seen 62,188,997 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $661.95 Million, closed the last trade at $2.77 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The IDEX stock price is -71.48% off its 52-week high price of $4.75 and 89.89% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 175.86 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 24 when the IDEX stock price touched $4.75-4 or saw a rise of 41.68%. Year-to-date, Ideanomics, Inc. shares have moved 223.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 79.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) have changed 239.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.27 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +80.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 80.51% from current levels.

Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +11% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -135.1%.

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.68% with a share float percentage of 5.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ideanomics, Inc. having a total of 52 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are M&T Bank with over 2.94 Million shares worth more than $2.67 Million. As of September 29, 2020, M&T Bank held 1.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 2.22 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.02 Million and represent 0.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) China ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 226750 shares of worth $184.98 Thousand while later fund manager owns 126.16 Thousand shares of worth $102.92 Thousand as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.

