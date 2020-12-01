FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has a beta value of 4.95 and has seen 108,000,000 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.01 Billion, closed the last trade at $10.2 per share which meant it gained $0.51 on the day or 5.26% during that session. The FCEL stock price is -10.88% off its 52-week high price of $11.31 and 95.29% above the 52-week low of $0.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 157.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 40.23 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) trade information

Sporting 5.26% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 24 when the FCEL stock price touched $11.31- or saw a rise of 9.81%. Year-to-date, FuelCell Energy, Inc. shares have moved 306.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 84.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) have changed 410.%. Short interest in the company has seen 35.91 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump -77.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.5 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -70.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -85.29% from current levels.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that FuelCell Energy, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +343.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 69.23%, compared to -1.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 58.3% and 80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +19.2%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $18.48 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $26.26 Million for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $11.04 Million and $14.91 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 67.4% for the current quarter and 76.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +40.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +80.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.28% with a share float percentage of 35.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FuelCell Energy, Inc. having a total of 170 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CVI Holdings, LLC with over 19Million shares worth more than $40.66 Million. As of September 29, 2020, CVI Holdings, LLC held 6.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 14.06 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.09 Million and represent 4.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.57% shares in the company for having 7440741 shares of worth $14.88 Million while later fund manager owns 5.65 Million shares of worth $12.77 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.95% of company’s outstanding stock.

