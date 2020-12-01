Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 13,864,117 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.37 Billion, closed the last trade at $19.38 per share which meant it lost -$1.3 on the day or -6.29% during that session. The FSR stock price is -21.93% off its 52-week high price of $23.63 and 55.11% above the 52-week low of $8.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 26.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.49 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fisker Inc. (FSR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) trade information

Despite being -6.29% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 27 when the FSR stock price touched $23.63- or saw a rise of 17.97%. Year-to-date, Fisker Inc. shares have moved 90.6%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.9%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) have changed 91.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.72 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22 while the price target rests at a high of $26. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +34.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.52% from current levels.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +232%.

