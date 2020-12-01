Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,581,977 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $547.18 Million, closed the last trade at $3.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -5.06% during that session. The WPRT stock price is -11.68% off its 52-week high price of $4.4 and 82.23% above the 52-week low of $0.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.74 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) trade information

Despite being -5.06% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 27 when the WPRT stock price touched $4.40-1 or saw a rise of 10.45%. Year-to-date, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares have moved 66.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) have changed 122.6%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.67 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +77.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -36.55% from current levels.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) estimates and forecasts

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $69.31 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $72.65 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $74.33 Million and $61.45 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -6.7% for the current quarter and 18.2% for the next.

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.9% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.17% with a share float percentage of 21.1%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Westport Fuel Systems Inc. having a total of 94 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royce & Associates LP with over 6.27 Million shares worth more than $10.22 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Royce & Associates LP held 4.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Pembroke Management, LTD, with the holding of over 4.8 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.82 Million and represent 3.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Heartland Value Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.69% shares in the company for having 2271533 shares of worth $3.7 Million while later fund manager owns 600Thousand shares of worth $978Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.45% of company’s outstanding stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored