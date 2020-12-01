Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) has a beta value of 2.63 and has seen 1,441,089 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.28 Million, closed the last trade at $3.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.97 on the day or -24.07% during that session. The FRAN stock price is -550.65% off its 52-week high price of $19.91 and 44.44% above the 52-week low of $1.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 867.64 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 416.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (FRAN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) trade information

Despite being -24.07% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 25 when the FRAN stock price touched $4.36-2 or saw a rise of 29.82%. Year-to-date, Francesca’s Holdings Corporation shares have moved -70.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) have changed 3.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 595.29 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 586.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21 while the price target rests at a high of $21. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +586.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 586.27% from current levels.

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (FRAN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +38.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.37% with a share float percentage of 47.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Francesca’s Holdings Corporation having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 94.06 Thousand shares worth more than $252.09 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.1% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 75.38 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $202.03 Thousand and represent 2.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.82% shares in the company for having 115978 shares of worth $684.27 Thousand while later fund manager owns 81.14 Thousand shares of worth $312.39 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.68% of company’s outstanding stock.

