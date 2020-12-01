BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 27,997,085 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.15 Billion, closed the last trade at $2.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.01% during that session. The BEST stock price is -123.21% off its 52-week high price of $6.54 and 16.04% above the 52-week low of $2.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BEST Inc. (BEST) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) trade information

Despite being -1.01% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 25 when the BEST stock price touched $3.32-1 or saw a rise of 11.75%. Year-to-date, BEST Inc. shares have moved -47.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) have changed 14.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.01.

BEST Inc. (BEST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BEST Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -42.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1675%, compared to -13.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -400% and 7.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +2.4%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.71 Billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.14 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.54 Billion and $780.07 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.9% for the current quarter and 45.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +31.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +60.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40%.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.31% with a share float percentage of 25.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BEST Inc. having a total of 165 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 13.23 Million shares worth more than $39.69 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. held 5.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, with the holding of over 10.1 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.31 Million and represent 4.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.5% shares in the company for having 3757927 shares of worth $15.82 Million while later fund manager owns 3.13 Million shares of worth $13.16 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.25% of company’s outstanding stock.

