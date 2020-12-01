Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) has a beta value of 1.5 and has seen 4,558,634 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.32 Billion, closed the recent trade at $17.09 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 1.61% during that session. The VTRS stock price is -35.23% off its 52-week high price of $23.11 and 25.39% above the 52-week low of $12.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.59 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.34.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.98% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16 while the price target rests at a high of $27. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +57.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -6.38% from current levels.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Viatris Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.3%, compared to -5.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -4.3% and 5.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +9.5%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.15 Billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.33 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.19 Billion and $2.62 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 30% for the current quarter and 65.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +1.55% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +6.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.3%.

