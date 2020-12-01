United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 1,321,855 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.29 Million, closed the last trade at $0.41 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 4.38% during that session. The UAMY stock price is -78.05% off its 52-week high price of $0.73 and 46.34% above the 52-week low of $0.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.56 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.8 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY) trade information

Sporting 4.38% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 24 when the UAMY stock price touched $0.52 or saw a rise of 20.77%. Year-to-date, United States Antimony Corporation shares have moved 7.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY) have changed 9.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 520.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 186.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.34% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.6 while the price target rests at a high of $0.6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +46.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 46.34% from current levels.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -545.3%.

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE:UAMY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.47% with a share float percentage of 4.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with United States Antimony Corporation having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 619.88 Thousand shares worth more than $179.76 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CVI Holdings, LLC, with the holding of over 600Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $174Thousand and represent 0.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.54% shares in the company for having 409122 shares of worth $200.47 Thousand while later fund manager owns 177.52 Thousand shares of worth $86.98 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.23% of company’s outstanding stock.

