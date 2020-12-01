TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) has a beta value of 1.88 and has seen 1,028,760 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $137.4 Million, closed the last trade at $10.04 per share which meant it gained $1.21 on the day or 13.7% during that session. The TCON stock price is -6.08% off its 52-week high price of $10.65 and 90.54% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 738.72 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.39 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) trade information

Sporting 13.7% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 30 when the TCON stock price touched $10.65- or saw a rise of 5.73%. Year-to-date, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 329.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) have changed 116.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 228.14 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 164.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -25.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.5 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -0.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -45.22% from current levels.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +42.4%.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.88% with a share float percentage of 43.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ikarian Capital, LLC with over 2.16 Million shares worth more than $11.18 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Ikarian Capital, LLC held 15.8% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Opaleye Management Inc., with the holding of over 2.01 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.41 Million and represent 14.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.11% shares in the company for having 14546 shares of worth $28.51 Thousand while later fund manager owns 6.89 Thousand shares of worth $13.03 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.

