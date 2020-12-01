Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) has a beta value of 1.4 and has seen 4,800,682 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $99.78 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.62 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.47% during that session. The TNXP stock price is -296.77% off its 52-week high price of $2.46 and 37.1% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.93 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.71 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

Sporting 1.47% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 01 when the TNXP stock price touched $0.66 or saw a rise of 2.64%. Year-to-date, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares have moved -45.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) have changed 14.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 791.48 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 138.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 383.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +383.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 383.87% from current levels.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +92.8%.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.18% with a share float percentage of 5.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. having a total of 46 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.47 Million shares worth more than $1.24 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 0.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 717.71 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $602.88 Thousand and represent 0.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.24% shares in the company for having 383084 shares of worth $233.87 Thousand while later fund manager owns 204.57 Thousand shares of worth $181.08 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.

