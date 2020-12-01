Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,088,159 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $949.11 Million, closed the recent trade at $14.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.75 on the day or -4.91% during that session. The TTCF stock price is -87.72% off its 52-week high price of $27.2 and 28.71% above the 52-week low of $10.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.84 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (TTCF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) trade information

Despite being -4.91% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 24 when the TTCF stock price touched $17.10- or saw a rise of 13.8%. Year-to-date, Tattooed Chef, Inc. shares have moved 44.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) have changed -14.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $26 while the price target rests at a high of $26. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +79.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 79.43% from current levels.

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (TTCF) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -169.8%.

