Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) has a beta value of 0.23 and has seen 1,232,853 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $179.93 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.54 per share which meant it gained $0.58 on the day or 19.59% during that session. The TEDU stock price is -51.41% off its 52-week high price of $5.36 and 78.81% above the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 316.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 204.97 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) trade information

Sporting 19.59% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 01 when the TEDU stock price touched $3.88-1 or saw a rise of 12.28%. Year-to-date, Tarena International, Inc. shares have moved 73.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 49.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) have changed 72.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 821.69 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.01.

Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $58.85 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $83.49 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2019. Year-ago sales stood $58.55 Million and $74.62 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.5% for the current quarter and 11.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -52.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -80.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -1.25%.

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.42% with a share float percentage of 33.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tarena International, Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 2.43 Million shares worth more than $4.28 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 4.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 607.6 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.07 Million and represent 1.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.29% shares in the company for having 143963 shares of worth $241.86 Thousand while later fund manager owns 39.34 Thousand shares of worth $66.09 Thousand as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored